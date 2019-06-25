Even LeBron James is getting hyped for the long-awaited "Space Jam" sequel.

While we've known for a while that King James would be starring in "Space Jam 2" and suiting up for the so-called Tune Squad, he tweeted Monday that it's really just hitting him now.

"This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me," James tweeted. "I'm truly grateful and beyond blesses. This is CRAZINESS."

Spring Hill Entertainment announced in February that the sequel to the 1996 classic is set to be released July 16, 2021.

The Washington Post reported the movie is expected to begin filming this summer.

The Hollywood Reporter noted Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler will produce the film, with Terence Nance directing. Nance created HBO’s Random Acts of Flynes.

The original Space Jam movie came out more than 20 years ago and starred Michael Jordan as himself, as a retired basketball champion helping the Looney Tunes win a basketball game to get out of captivity.