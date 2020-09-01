Britain’s House of Commons has given final approval to the bill authorizing the country’s departure from the European Union, paving the way for Brexit at the end of the month.

Lawmakers voted 330-231 on Thursday to pass the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

It will become law once it is approved by Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, which does not have the power to overturn decisions of the elected Commons.

RELATED: UK lawmakers OK Johnson's Brexit bill, pave way to leave EU

RELATED: Sick boy in a Spider-Man shirt on a hospital floor now dominates UK campaign

The bill’s Commons passage is a victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has vowed to take Britain out of the EU on the scheduled date of Jan. 31.