Kevin Hart has reportedly been released from the hospital following a car crash in Malibu. Sources told TMZ and PEOPLE that the actor is now at a live-in rehabilitation facility undergoing physical therapy to recover from his injuries.

Hart was an L.A hospital for 10 days before his release. TMZ says Hart is "grateful to be alive."

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.

RELATED: Wife says Kevin Hart 'going to be fine' after car crash

The 40-year-old Hart and the car's driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

In a 911 call from the scene, a witness described a man believed to be Hart telling a dispatcher that he "looked like he's hurting."

The eyewitness account is part of 911 audio recordings released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

