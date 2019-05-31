Entertainer Kenny Rogers was admitted to a Georgia hospital Friday to be treated for dehydration, according to a post on his Twitter account.

The tweet also said that Rogers plans to undergo physical therapy to regain his strength prior to leaving the hospital.

“He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come,” the post continued.

The 80-year-old singer retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career that ranged from jazz, folk, country and pop music, according to the Associated Press.