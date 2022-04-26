Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID

Harris is not currently exhibiting any symptoms, her press secretary said.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, her press secretary said in a statement.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence," the vice president's press secretary, Kristen Allen, said.

"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," the statement continued. "She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative."

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

The White House said neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a “close contact" of Harris in recent days.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, contracted the virus last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.