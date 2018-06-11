A picture might be worth a thousand words, but pointed political artwork by Jim Carrey is worth a small war of the words on Twitter.

The "Kidding" actor, who has poked several political figures with his paintings, including President Trumpand Sen. Lindsey Graham, tweeted his support for Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's competition Beto O'Rourke Sunday.

"Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow," Carrey, 56, tweeted, sharing a photo of Cruz dissipating. "Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust."

Cruz, who faced off against Jimmy Kimmel on the basketball courts in June after being called a blobfish, didn't take Carrey's ridicule lying down either.

"Hollywood liberals all in for Beto," Cruz, 47, tweeted to his more than 3 million followers Monday. "But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat...."

