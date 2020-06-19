JetBlue adding 30 new routes to revamp business

The company made the announcement in hopes to serve customers looking to visit friends and relatives following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

NEW YORK — JetBlue is ready to get back to work this summer.

The New York-based airline announced on Thursday it's adding 30 new domestic routes to serve customers who are looking for leisure travel to visit friends and relatives following the months-long coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“Coronavirus has transformed airline route maps, and as we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue.

A few of the new routes will include JetBlue's Mint service, which is its premium passenger experience with lie-flat seating, special meals and free wifi.

The airlines said in addition to the new routes, it's adding back nine temporarily closed cities and summer destination flights like Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Ponce, Puerto Rico.

All of the new routes will be phased in between July and October. Seats will be available to purchase starting Friday, June 19.

“We’ve selected routes where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed,” said Laurence.

Here's a breakdown of the new and restored routes:

Available starting July 23, 2020

New Mint Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) | Up to 3x Daily

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) | Up to 2x Daily

New Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:

Charleston International Airport (CHS) | Up to 1x Daily

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) | Up to 2x Daily

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) | Up to 2x Daily

Available starting August 6, 2020

New Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:

Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) | Up to 2x Daily

San Diego International Airport (SAN) | Up to 1x Daily

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) | Up to 2x Daily

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) | Up to 2x Daily

Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) | Up to 2x Daily

New Service between New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and:

Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) | Up to 1x Daily

Tampa International Airport (TPA) | Up to 2x Daily

New Service between Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and:

Orlando International Airport (MCO) | Up to 2x Daily

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) | Up to 2x Daily

Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) | Up to 1x Daily

San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) | Up to 1x Daily

Tampa International Airport (TPA) | Up to 1x Daily

Available starting October 1, 2020

New Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:

St. Thomas Cyril E. King Airport (STT) | Up to 2x Weekly

New Service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and:

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) | Up to 1x Daily

Portland International Airport (PDX) | Up to 2x Weekly

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) | Up to 3x Weekly

New Service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and:

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and:

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) | Up to 1x Daily

Providence T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between Tampa International Airport (TPA) and:

Providence T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) | Up to 1x Daily

Washington National Airport (DCA) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and:

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) | Up to 1x Daily

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) | Up to 1x Daily