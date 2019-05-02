Country star Jason Aldean is a father again!

Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, welcomed baby daughter Navy Rome on Monday. The “Drowns the Whiskey” singer posted the news on Instagram saying that his family is now complete.

“Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess,” he wrote in the post.

Aldean and Kerr also share a one-year-old son, Memphis. The country music star also has two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from a previous marriage, according to TODAY.