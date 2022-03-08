Sandy Hook attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones' texts

Prosecutors in Jones' trial revealed Wednesday that they had accidentally been sent a copy of his cell phone, including text and email messages.

AUSTIN, Texas — An attorney representing two parents who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre says the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years' worth of records from Jones' phone.

Attorney Mark Bankston said in court Thursday that the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested the digital records.

The House committee did not immediately return a request for comment.

A day earlier, Bankston revealed in court that Jones' attorney had mistakenly sent Bankston the last two years’ worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone.

A jury in Austin, Texas, is deciding how much Jones should pay to the parents of a child killed in the 2012 school massacre because of the Infowars' repeated false claims that the shooting was a hoax.

Last month, the House Jan. 6 committee showed graphic and violent text messages and played videos of right-wing figures, including Jones, and others vowing that Jan. 6 would be the day they would fight for President Donald Trump.

Testimony in the trial, which is in its second week, concluded at around midday Wednesday.

During closing arguments Wednesday afternoon, Jones' attorney Andino Reynal said the plaintiffs didn't prove that his client's actions and words caused actual harm to Heslin and Lewis. He said it’s fair to infer that someone else “weaponized” what Jones has said about Sandy Hook and “convinced them that Alex Jones was responsible for their grief.”

Jones was the only person who testified in his own defense. His attorney asked him if he now understands it was “absolutely irresponsible” to push the false claims that the massacre didn’t happen and no one died.

Jones said he does, but added, “They (the media) won’t let me take it back.”

He also complained that he’s been “typecast as someone that runs around talking about Sandy Hook, makes money off Sandy Hook, is obsessed by Sandy Hook.”

Under a withering cross-examination from attorney Mark Bankston, Jones acknowledged his history of raising conspiracy claims regarding other mass tragedies, from the Oklahoma City and Boston Marathon bombings to the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida.

Bankston then went after Jones’ credibility, showing an Infowars video clip from last week when a host — not Jones — claimed the trial was rigged and featured a photo of the judge in flames. Then came another clip of Jones asking if the jury was selected from a group of people “who don’t know what planet” they live on. Jones said he didn’t mean that part literally.

Bankston said Jones hadn’t complied with court orders to provide text messages and emails for pretrial evidence gathering. Jones said, “I don’t use email,” then was showed one gathered from another source that came from his email address. He replied: “I must have dictated that.”

At one point, Bankston informed Jones that his attorneys had mistakenly sent Bankston the last two years' worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone.