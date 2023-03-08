Jamie Foxx shares health update after 'unexpected dark journey'

The Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian shared with fans last month that he was recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Actor Jamie Foxx posted on Instagram that he was "finally (starting) to feel like myself" again after a prolonged hospital stay and ongoing health struggles.

Foxx was hospitalized in mid-April, and little information about the medical condition that put him there has been revealed publicly.

At the time of his hospitalization, Foxx was in Atlanta shooting "Back in Action," a Netflix action-comedy movie with Cameron Diaz. Few details about the production are known, and it's unclear if Foxx's medical episode happened on set. According to People, filming on "Back in Action" in Atlanta had continued with Diaz, using stunt and photo doubles to stand in for Foxx.

In an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the actor in a white t-shirt, Foxx wrote Wednesday that he could "see the light" after the ordeal.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…," Foxx wrote. "I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…"

Last month, the Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian shared a video where he explained to fans that he “went to hell and back” but was recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.

Foxx appeared thin in the July video and said he didn't want fans to see him with tubes inserted in him and wondering if he would survive.

Foxx's health has been the debate of much speculation since his hospitalization, although family members pushed back on rumors that he was going downhill.