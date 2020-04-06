J.C. Penney closing these 154 stores first. See if yours is on the list

J.C. Penney has released its list of the first 154 stores it will begin closing as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing it announced last month. It's the majority of the more than 240 stores the retailer said it expects to close.
The company announced it expects store closing sales to take 10-16 weeks.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.
The Plano, Texas, retailer said last month that it plans to close about 192 stores by February 2021, and then 50 additional stores in the year after that.
J.C. Penney is the biggest retailer to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the pandemic.
Here is the full list:
Alabama
- Covington Mall, Andalusia
- Regency Square, Florence
- Jackson Square, Scottsboro
- Spanish Fort Town Center, Spanish Fort
Arizona
- Little Creek Center, Cottonwood
- Christown Spectrum, Phoenix
- El Con Shopping Center, Tucson
Arkansas
- Independence Center, Batesville
- Conway Towne Center, Conway
- Mellor Park Mall, El Dorado
- The Fashion Center, Harrison
California
- Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, Chino
- J.C. Penney, Delano
- San Luis Plaza, Los Banos
- Woodland Plaza, Paso Robles
- Inland Center, San Bernardino
- West Valley Mall, Tracy
- Countryside Plaza, Turlock
- Yreka Junction Mall, Yreka
Colorado
- Durango Mall, Durango
- J.C. Penney, Fort Collins
- Greeley Mall, Greeley
- River Landing Shopping Center, Montrose
Connecticut
- Torrington Commons, Torrington
Florida
- DeSoto Square Mall, Bradenton
- Coralwood Shopping Center, Cape Coral
- Gulf Coast Town Center, Fort Myers
- Regency Square Mall, Jacksonville
- Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales
- Santa Rosa Shopping Center, Mary Esther
- Orlando Fashion Square, Orlando
- Lakeshore Mall, Sebring
- WestShore Plaza, Tampa
Georgia
- Georgia Square, Athens
- Northlake Mall, Ttlanta
- Arbor Place Mall, Douglasville
- Lakeshore Mall, Gainesville
- Mount Berry Mall, Rome
- Statesboro Mall, Statesboro
- Hatcher Point Mall, Waycross
Idaho
- Lewiston Shopping Center, Lewiston
- Bonner Mall, Ponderay
Illinois
- Northfield Square, Bourbonnais
- River Oaks Shopping Center, Calumet City
- University Mall, Carbondale
- Freeport Mall, Freeport
- Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon
Indiana
- Bedford Town Fair, Bedford
- Concord Mall, Elkhart
- NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, Indianapolis
- Kokomo Mall, Kokomo
- River Point Mall, Madison
- Muncie Mall, Muncie
- Pilgrim Place Mall, Plymouth
- Richmond Square, Richmond
- Vincennes Plaza, Vincennes
Iowa
- J.C. Penney, Carroll
- Marshalltown Mall, Marshalltown
Kansas
- Flint Hills Village, Emporia
- Liberal Plaza, Liberal
- Central Mall, Salina
Kentucky
- Green River Plaza, Campbellsville
- Danville Manor Shopping Center, Danville
- Bradford Square, Hopkinsville
- Market Square, Maysville
- Middlesboro Mall, Middlesboro
- Town Square Mall, Owensboro
Louisiana
- Acadiana Mall, Lafayette
- Lakeside Shopping Center, Metairie
- Regal Court Shopping Center, Shreveport
Maryland
- Boulevard @ Box Hill, Abingdon
- Woodmore Towne Center, Lanham
- Country Club Mall, La Vale
Michigan
- Alpena Mall, Alpena
- Cadillac Shopping Center, Cadillac
- J.C. Penney, Petoskey
Minnesota
- Riverdale Village, Coon Rapids
- Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie
- Grove Square Shopping Center, Maple Grove
- Kandi Mall, Willmar
Mississippi
- Sawmill Square Mall, Laurel
- Starkville Crossing, Starkville
Missouri
- Bolger Square, Independence
- Kirksville Shopping Center, Kirksville
Montana
- Gallatin Valley Mall, Bozeman
Nebraska
- Conestoga Mall, Grand Island
New Hampshire
- West Street Shopping Center, Keene
- Mountain Valley Mall, North Conway
- Lilac Mall, Rochester
- Upper Valley Plaza, West Lebanon
New Mexico
- White Sands Mall, Alamogordo
New York
- Finger Lakes Mall, Auburn
- Batavia City Centre, Batavia
- Roseland Shopping Center, Canandaigua
- Sangertown Square Mall, New Hartford
- Oswego Plaza, Oswego
- Freedom Mall, Rome
- Destiny USA, Syracuse
North Carolina
- Henderson Square, Henderson
- Biggs Park Shopping Center, Lumberton
- Twin Rivers Mall, New Bern
- North Hills Shopping Center, Raleigh
- Richmond Plaza, Rockingham
Ohio
- Chapel Hill Mall, Akron
- Tri County Plaza, Akron
- Carnation Mall, Alliance
- Ashtabula Mall, Ashtabula
- Governors Plaza, Cincinnati
- Northtowne Mall, Defiance
- Summit Square Shopping Center, East Liverpool
- The Shoppes At Parma, Parma
- Miami Valley Mall, Piqua
Oklahoma
- Oakwood Mall, Enid
- Tandy Town Shopping Center, McAlester
- Town Center Plaza, Midwest City
- Arrowhead Mall, Muskogee
- Shawnee Mall, Shawnee
- Tulsa Promenade, Tulsa
Oregon
- Cascade Village, Bend
- McMinnville Plaza, McMinnville
- Garden Valley Mall, Roseburg
- Salem Center, Salem
Pennsylvania
- Clearview Mall, Butler
- North Hanover Mall, Hanover
- Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca
- Monroeville Mall, Monroeville
- Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum
South Carolina
- Anderson Mall, Anderson
- Cross Creek Mall, Beaufort
- Magnolia Mall, Florence
- Myrtle Beach Mall, Myrtle Beach
- Prince of Orange Mall, Orangeburg
- Rock Hill Galleria, Rock Hill
South Dakota
- University Mall, Brookings
Tennessee
- Bradley Square, Cleveland
- Columbia Mall, Columbia
- Dyersburg Mall, Dyersburg
- Kingsport Town Center, Kingsport
- Foothills Mall, Maryville
- Three Star Mall, McMinnville
Texas
- Timber Creek Crossing, Dallas
- Crossroads Mall, Greenville
- West Hills Mall, Huntsville
- Music City Mall, Lewisville
- Lufkin Shopping Center, Lufkin
- Palestine Mall, Palestine
- Mirabeau Square, Paris
Utah
- Layton Hills Mall, Layton
- Cache Valley Mall, Logan
Vermont
- Bennington Square, Bennington
- Berlin Mall, Berlin
Virginia
- Danville Mall, Danville
- Colonial Mall, Staunton
Wisconsin
- Crossroads Shopping Center, Menomonee Falls