Twitter users in several countries are reporting issues with accessing the social media.

According to downdetector.com, reports of Twitter issues began Thursday around 2:46 p.m. EST. There were quickly more than 40,000 reports on downdetector.com of issues.

Downdetector's map showed the reports were mostly coming in from the United States and the United Kingdom.

People trying to access Twitter.com are seeing a "something is technically wrong" screen when trying to access the social media site.

"Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon," the outage page adds.

As of 3:15 p.m., Twitter had yet to acknowledge the outage on its Facebook or Instagram accounts.

However, Twitter's status page confirmed it is investigating issues people are having accessing the site.

Earlier in the day, Reddit suffered its own outage on desktop sites..

TEGNA