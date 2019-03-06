IKEA, the company best known for inexpensive home decor that customers everywhere struggle to put together, is using popular television shows for a new ad campaign.

In their "Real Life Series" campaign for the United Arab Emirates, IKEA recreated three iconic living rooms with their own items.

Customers can find everything they need to live in Monica's apartment from "Friends," the Byers' living room from "Stranger Things" and "The Simpsons" room, crooked photo frame and all.

While each room is a recreation of famous rooms, Good Morning America said the tribute is unlicensed with titles like "Room for Mates" in place of the word "friends," and a few variations in decor.

The items are arranged to appear similar to those seen on television.

All items shown in the photos are available online and in stores.

