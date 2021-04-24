Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

It all started with 22-year-old Josh Swain messaging others who shared his name and challenging them to a duel.

LINCOLN, Neb. — A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool noodle brawl.

It all started a year ago when Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media as pandemic boredom set in and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location that was chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha. KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh. The victor of that competition was a 5-year-old, who was coronated with a Burger King crown.

