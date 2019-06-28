After taking down Spain on Monday, the U.S. women's soccer team takes on host France Friday in a highly anticipated quarterfinal match.

It's expected to be a close game-- statistics website FiveThirtyEight gives the U.S. just a 54% chance of winning the match. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament thus far.

In the last nine matches between the two teams, the U.S. has taken four victories, France three, while two of the games resulted in draws.

Top French players Gaëtane Thiney and Le Sommer will take on U.S. powerhouses Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Loyd.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, middle, is challenged by Spain's Vicky Losada, left, and her teammate Lucia Garcia during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match Monday, June 24, 2019.

AP

The winner of the game will play England, who beat Norway 3-0 on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know about watching the game:

WHEN: Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

WHAT CHANNEL: Fox, FS1 in English, Telemundo and Universo in Spanish.

LIVESTREAM ONLINE?: You can watch online through your cable provider on FS1, Fox's livestream site.