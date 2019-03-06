The House has given final approval to a long-delayed $19.1 billion disaster aid bill. That clears the way for the measure to be sent to President Donald Trump for his expected signature.

The chamber approved the legislation 354-58. It's aimed at helping communities around the country bounce back from hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and fires.

The bill languished for months over disputes including additional aid for Puerto Rico, which Trump opposed. He also wanted $4 billion to deal with migrants at the Southwest border, which will await a future bill.

Passage came as lawmakers returned from a 10-day recess. Three times during the break, conservative Republicans blocked passage under a special procedure Democrats employed that would have allowed approval if no one objected.

The Senate easily approved the measure last month.