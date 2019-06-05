At their North Minneapolis home, where does LaTonya Williams begin when talking about her daughter Shianne Dean.

"She's a fun-loving girl. Always smiling. Really helpful," said Williams. "She's a fighter."

She's indeed fighting Sunday evening. Two days ago, police say she was hit after getting off a school bus Friday afternoon at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and 23rd Avenue North.

"And all I can see is my daughter laying there with her eyes rolling in the back of her head," said Williams.

Officers arrested the driver who hit Shianne, suspecting impairment.

Shianne is in critical condition at North Memorial.

"She was getting off the bus coming from school, from learning, and you struck a child," said Williams. "That's not fair."

"No mom deserves this," said Uncle LeRoy Gillum.

There are questions about the bus' stop sign, which witnesses say did not come out at the time of the incident. Officers say that is part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, everyone is hoping Shianne makes a full recovery.

"Hoping and praying for a full recovery," said Williams. "She's strong. I said it ain't time for her to go. Shianne is coming home."