Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention.

That's according to two people familiar with her thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement.

It's unclear whether the president is supportive of the measure.

But Nielsen is on her way to the White House to discuss the issue with the president's team, according to one of the people.

The person says the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue and is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defense to help house the detained families.

