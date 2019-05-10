HEPHZIBAH, Ga. — A high school teacher is on paid administrative leave after drawing a comparison between the Confederate flag and interfamily marriage.

According to WRDW-TV, the Hephzibah High School teacher allegedly put a picture of a Confederate flag on the board with text reading, "A sticker you put on the back of your pickup truck to announce that you intend to marry your sister.

"Think of it like a white trash 'Save the Date' card."

A student in the room sent her mother, Melissa Fuller, a picture of the message and asked what she thought. Fuller then posted it to Facebook.

"A lot of is that it's not morally correct. It's unethical," she said. "It's just something you don't want to discuss today in today's world and especially inside of a classroom."

Her daughter at one time wore a Confederate flag belt buckle to school and took it off when administrators asked her to, but she still received an in-house suspension, the TV station reports.

Fuller said she didn't mean to get the teacher in trouble but get feedback from other parents.

The Richmond County School System released the following statement, per WRDW:

"The Richmond County School System is committed to creating a diverse, equitable learning environment for all students," the statement said. "The language used in the example was unacceptable and has no place in our classrooms."

