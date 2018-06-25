Heather Locklear left a Ventura County, Calif., jail Monday on a $20,000 bail bond following her arrest Sunday night.

The "Melrose Place" actress was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery against police and emergency personnel.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office online records confirmed that Locklear, 56, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. PT that evening and booked just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Her next court appearance for this case is scheduled for Aug. 23, two weeks after a hearing regarding her February arrest under similar circumstances.

Sunday's arrest comes one week after she was hospitalized following a 911 call.

USA TODAY has requested comments from several representatives for Locklear; none immediately responded to the inquiry.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM