Reports: Prosecutors drop gun enhancement from Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' charges

The change significantly reduces how much prison time Alec Baldwin could face if convicted.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Prosecutors are dropping a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against Alec Baldwin, significantly reducing the maximum prison time the actor could face if convicted in the fatal "Rust" movie set shooting.

ABC News and The New York Times reported the announcement Monday. Baldwin still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter — giving him a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted. Baldwin's lawyers had called for the enhancement to be dropped, arguing that it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting.

Prosecutors dropped the enhancement to “avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys," a spokesperson for the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office told The New York Times.

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of the Western, were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The altered charges also apply to Gutierrez-Reed.

Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. Hutchins' parents and sister filed a lawsuit over the shooting this month after a similar suit filed by her husband and son was settled.