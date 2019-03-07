It's not July Fourth yet, but go ahead and get some back yard baseball and bbq in while you're at work. Google's latest Google Doodle is an interactive baseball game celebrating Independence Day.

The game features classic cook out foods going to bat against a team of peanuts. Players include a hot dog, popcorn, ice cream and watermelon. All the characters have their own names, like "H-Dog," "Power Pop," and "Big Red."

The instructions for the game are pretty straightforward. Click the baseball bat button as the ball flies towards your character.

Google's July Fourth baseball game doodle is available on desktop and mobile. In the past, Google has made July Fourth doodles featuring iconic American symbols like fireworks, bald eagles and the Liberty Bell.