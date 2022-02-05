Gov. Ron DeSantis said it's "fraud" for GoFundMe to allocate funds raised for truckers. However, GoFundMe said it will be issuing refunds.

TORONTO, ON — Ontario’s Conservative premier is calling for demonstrators to end the “occupation” of Ottawa, while the crowdfunding site GoFundMe says it will refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of millions raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital over COVID-19 measures.

The Freedom Convoy 2022 is an ongoing protest in Canada against vaccine requirements for truckers who have to cross the border, Reuters reports. The movement has also gained attention from U.S. Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis posted a tweet Saturday saying, "It is a fraud for @gofundme to commandeer $9M in donations sent to support truckers and give it to causes of their own choosing. I will work with @AGAshleyMoody to investigate these deceptive practices — these donors should be given a refund."

However, in a tweet sent hours before DeSantis' tweeted, GoFundMe explained that it revised its original plan on allocating funds and would refund donations.

"To simplify the process for our users, we will be refunding all donations to the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser. This refund will happen automatically—you do not need to submit a request. Donors can expect to see refunds within 7-10 business days," GoFundMe said in a tweet.

Police in Canada’s capital said Friday that about 150 extra police officers will be deployed as demonstrators continue to protest. Embattled Police Chief Peter Sloly acknowledged “trust has been impacted."

Ottawa residents are furious police have done little to end what some are calling an occupation. Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend.

Police estimate about 250 remain but officials expect it to ramp up again this weekend.

Protestors also took to the streets of Toronto on Saturday. Toronto Police said in a tweet that there were arrests made and traffic delays.