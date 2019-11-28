PHOENIX — When a 17-year-old got locked out of her home Wednesday night, she decided to take a creative approach to the problem. But she quickly learned why chimneys shouldn't be used as access points, even in a jam.

Firefighters said she went in through the top of the chimney and got stuck right above the flue. She used her phone to call her sister for help and then called 911.

The parents were not yet on the scene near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road as crews made the rescue, firefighters said.

The girl communicated with firefighters the entire time and was eventually hoisted out. Crews said she was in the chimney for about 45 minutes.

Firefighters said when she got to the ground, crews saw no injuries, and the girl refused transport to the hospital.

A girl on the roof after she was pulled out of a chimney in Phoenix.

Kyle Burton/12 News