"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington checked into a "wellness retreat" before the hit HBO show's finale aired, according to multiple reports.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his publicist said in a statement to Variety.

Page Six first reported Tuesday that the British actor secretly checked into a luxury rehab retreat in Connecticut for stress and alcohol use. Sources told Page Six that Harington has been at retreat Privé-Swiss for nearly a month.

The report added that a friend of Harington's said the end of the show "really hit Kit hard" and that his wife, Rose Leslie, has been "extremely supportive."

A behind-the-scenes documentary about the show's final season showed Harington crying when he first learned what would happen with his character Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

Actor Kit Harington poses for photographers at the premiere of season eight of the television show 'Game of Thrones' in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, April 12, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

In April, Harington told Esquire that he "broke down" when they called "Wrap!" on his final scene.

This combination photo of images released by HBO show Kit Harington portraying Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones." The final episode of the popular series airs on Sunday. (HBO via AP)

AP