A recall has been issued across 19 states for a brand of frozen spinach that could be contaminated with listeria.

Sprouts Farmers Market of Phoenix, Ariz., is recalling 16-ounce bags of Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, both regular and organic. The bags were manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon, the company said in its recall notice.

The bags were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

RELATED: El Monterey frozen wraps recalled because they could contain rocks

RELATED: Pillsbury Best Bread Flour recalled for E.coli contamination fears

Retail stores have been told to remove the spinach, but it could be in the freezers of people who bought it. Consumers are urged to throw it out or return it to the store for a refund.

Here is what to look for on the back of the package:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say listeria primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems after they eat contaminated food. It's the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. from foodborne illness.

The company said no illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall.