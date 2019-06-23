Former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.) has become the 25th Democrat to join the 2020 presidential race. He made the announcement in a video posted to his campaign website.

Sestak served two terms in the House from 2007 to 2011.

"What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest … a President who has the depth of global experience to restore America’s leadership in the world to protect our American Dream at home," Sestak said in a statement posted on his campaign site.

The former congressman acknowledged that his announcement came late in the game, but explained that he delayed his decision to run for his daughter, Alex. She had relapsed from brain cancer, which she had previously beat at the age of four. "With her same team of medical heroes, she has again overcome the single digit odds," Sestak said in his statement. "I needed to answer to you, the American people, who provided the military healthcare coverage that saved our daughter’s life."

Sestak said that he would focus on two primary objectives: "putting a brake on climate change and putting an end to an illiberal world order’s injustices, from China’s control of the 5G network to Russian interference in democratic elections."

He joins an ever increasing list of Democrats running for president in 2020. The first Democratic debate will be held Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27. Four candidates who had declared their presidential bid earlier will not be included in the debates. Steve Bullock, Seth Moulton, Wayne Messam and Mike Gravel will not be participating in the debates because they failed to meet minimum criteria.