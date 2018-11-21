The secret’s out: Claire Sattler just won “Jeopardy’s” annual Teen Tournament. And as far as the Bonita Springs teen is concerned, it’s a total relief.

“I can finally talk about it!” the Bishop Verot High senior said Tuesday night after the final episode aired on TV stations nationwide. “Honestly, I’m just exhausted. I feel like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders.”

Sattler won the $100,00 grand prize Tuesday on the last episode of the game show's two-day finals. But the entire Teen Tournament was actually filmed in August in Culver City, California. Sattler wasn’t allowed to tell people how she did until after the episode aired.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Sattler won, though. The 17-year-old dominated for two days during the finals, racking up $21,800 Monday and $16,400 Tuesday — even before getting to Tuesday's Final Jeopardy round.

None of the three contestants got the Final Jeopardy question right — “What are cherries?” — but it didn’t matter. Sattler had shrewdly wagered zero dollars.

That left the teenager with a two-day total of $38,200 — twice as much as her nearest competitor, Emma Arnold.

Sattler said she couldn’t believe it when she got to Final Jeopardy and realized she didn’t have to bet anything to be the winner. “I said, ‘I have a runaway!’” she recalled and laughed. “And then I said, ‘No way!’ … My hands were shaking as I was trying to do the math and make sure I wasn’t wrong.”

Sattler’s father, Steve Sattler, said he’s understandably proud of his daughter and what she’s accomplished, both on “Jeopardy!” and everything else in her life.

“You’re kind of speechless,” he said Tuesday. “It’s been amazing. I’m just really proud of her and happy for her. There’s really not much more than that. We’re proud parents.”

Her mom, Stacie Sattler, called it a great night for both her daughter and the other contestants in the finals, Maya Wright and Emma Arnold. She and her husband attended the August taping of the show, along with Sattler's math teacher.

“Those girls are amazing,” she said. “They’re all amazing individuals and very intelligent. There really is no loser. It’s all about girl power.”

Claire Sattler said she got her “Jeopardy” check in the mail Monday. It's about $93,000 after California taxes. “I’m pretty sure most of that money is going to college,” she said. “Because college is expensive.”

But she also plans to donate some of it to her favorite charities, including the program Stem4Students — which she mentioned on the air in an earlier episode of the Teen Tournament — and Immokalee's Guadalupe Center.

Sattler said she’s applied to 14 different colleges, including MIT and Georgia Tech. She plans to major in biomechanical engineering.

This year’s “Teen Tournament” featured 15 students, ages 14 to 17, from across the country. It started airing Nov. 7.

Sattler still can’t quite believe she’s now a “Jeopardy!” champion. She lost her first game during the Teen Tournament, but she still had a high enough score to return as a “Wild Card” for the semifinals.

“It’s wild,” Sattler said. “Everybody on there was so strong. It really could have been any one of us. It really could have.”

