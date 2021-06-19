Florida couple faces $50 a day fine for displaying small gay pride flag

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida couple is being fined by a homeowner’s association for displaying a small gay pride flag in their home's front yard.
Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari say they were issued a citation telling them to take down the flag or pay a $50 daily fine. The Eastland Cove HOA in Oakland Park, Florida, sent the violation notice on June 5 after receiving a complaint.
The South Florida couple says they had displayed the flag before and posted political signs with no problems.
The HOA board says their rules restrict residents to only display U.S. or military flags.
- Juneteenth officially a federal holiday as Biden signs bill into law
- Are things 'Point-ing' toward a 3-1 Lightning lead?
- One-legged athlete has dreams to compete at CrossFit Games
- Ronnie Oneal rests case after 32 minutes of questioning witnesses in his capital murder trial
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter