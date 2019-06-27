Alerting all new parents!

Fisher-Price recalled around 71,000 models of an infant sleep accessory Thursday due to safety concerns.

The product is called the Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. The model numbers are CBV60, CHP86, CJK24 and DJD11.

"The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad," Fisher-Price said.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, infant fatalities have been reported in relation to other sleep products. The infant deaths occurred after they allegedly rolled from their back to stomach or side while unrestrained.

The sleep accessory was sold at stores between October 2014 and June 2019 between $90 and $110.

Fisher-Price will be issuing refunds to customers returning the product.