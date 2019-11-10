INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Attorney General Curtis Hill says authorities discovered additional fetal remains in Illinois believed to be linked to abortions performed in Indiana.

An additional 165 fetal remains were found in the trunk of a car in Illinois, bringing the total count of aborted fetuses to 2,411.

Remains were also found within the confines of additional personal properties associated with the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who performed abortions at Indiana clinics located in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend.

Wednesday's events are the latest developments in an investigation that began when Illinois authorities on Sept. 12 learned that family members going through Dr. Klopfer’s belongings found preserved fetal remains at his residence.

On Oct. 2, Attorney General Hill oversaw the transportation of 2,246 aborted fetuses back to Indiana from Will County, Illinois.

“This is uncharted territory for all of us,” Attorney General Hill said. “We are following the same protocol for these additional 165 fetal remains that we have already established. We remain committed to ensuring that all these unborn children receive a respectful final disposition here in Indiana.”

