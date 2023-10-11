Former NFL player Sergio Brown in custody after mother found dead near Chicago home

Authorities have been searching for Sergio Brown since last month, when his mother's body was found near a creek behind her home.

WASHINGTON — Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been taken into custody in San Diego in connection with the death of his mother, according to a report by CNN and county arrest records.

Law enforcement officials began looking for Brown in September after his 73-year-old mother's body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home.

Officers found Myrtle Brown's body, and a medical examiner determined that she had been injured during an assault. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, according to local media reports.

According to online arrest records, 35-year-old Sergio Brown was booked into the San Diego Central Jail Tuesday afternoon. A mugshot has not been released for the former NFL player.

CNN reports that Brown's arrest is in connection with his mother's death, although the county's arrest records only list his charge as "fugitive arrest," a placeholder charge used by law enforcement when capturing somebody who has been on the run.

According to a law enforcement source cited by CNN, Brown has been in Mexico since at least Sept. 19. The source told CNN that he was deported Tuesday and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement near the California-Mexico border.

Police in San Diego are working to extradite Brown to Illinois, CNN said. An arrest warrant was issued by police there related to Myrtle Brown's death.

Days after Myrtle Brown's body was found, police were investigating the authenticity of Instagram videos that appeared to show Sergio Brown calling reports about the death of his 73-year-old mother “fake news.”

An initial court date was set for Brown in a San Diego court for Wednesday morning, but no information about that court appearance has been released. It is unclear from the records if Brown has a lawyer representing him.

Sergio Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He signed with the New England Patriots and played defensive back on the team until he was waived prior to the start of the 2012 NFL season.

He signed with the Colts on Sept. 1, 2012, and played in Indianapolis until 2014. He then played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for one season before joining the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in August 2016. His stint with the Falcons lasted seven days.