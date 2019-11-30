The weather outside is frightful, but the TV looks so delightful. Netflix is releasing a new slew of content for December and with the cold weather coming, it's the perfect time to cuddle up and check out what's new.

The streaming service has been releasing Christmas content since November. Several original films have already dropped, but the one everyone has been waiting for won't be here until Dec. 5. "The Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby" is the third installment in the "Christmas Prince" franchise. A new baby will join the royal family, but first, Queen Amber must help the family find a missing peace treaty.

Cos Aelenei

Those Grinches who are looking for something darker this season can also rejoice. The second season of "You" hits Netflix the day after Christmas. Our stalker/serial killer main character, Joe, is laying low after his ex shows up out of the blue. These events didn't happen in the book, so it'll be interesting to see where Netflix takes it.

YOU

Beth Dubber/Netflix

It's the beginning of the end for "Fuller house" this month after the release of the first half of its 5th season on Dec. 6. Jimmy and Stephanie are getting acclimated to life with a newborn. Luckily, their family will be there every step of the way. Oh, except for Lori Loughlin's aunt Becky of course.

Fuller House Season 5

Michael Yarish / Netflix

Fans of Anthony Bourdain will have until Christmas to see their favorite traveling foodie. "Parts Unkown" will be leaving the site on Christmas. All of the "Rocky" films will also be departing the streaming service at the end of the month.

Here's everything coming to and leaving Netflix in December 2019:

Coming to Netflix

December 1

"Dead Kids" - Netflix Film

"A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish"

"The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl"

"Austin Powers in Goldmember"

"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"

"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"

"Cut Bank"

"Eastsiders: Season 4"

December 2

"Nightflyers" Season 1

"Team Kaylie" Part 2 - Netflix Family

December 3

"Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo' - Netflix FIlm

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah - Netflix Original

December 4

"The Last O.G." Season 2

"Let's Dance" - Netflix Film

"Los Briceño" - Netflix Original

"Magic for Humans" Season 2 - Netflix Original

December 5

"A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby" Netflix Film

"Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez" - Netflix Original

"Greenleaf" Season 4

"Home for Christmas" - Netflix Original

"V Wars" - Netflix Original

RELATED: 'Fuller House' releases final season trailer without Lori Loughlin

RELATED: Netflix teams up with Nickelodeon to take on Disney Plus

RELATED: All the holiday movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2019

December 6

"Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show" Netflix Original

"The Chosen One" Season 2 Netflix Original

"The Confession Killer" - Netflix Documentary

"Fuller House" Season 5 Netflix Original

"Glow Up" Netflix Original

"Marriage Story" Netflix Film

"Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas" - Netflix Family

"Teasing Master Takagi-san" Season 2 - Netflix Anime

"Three Days of Christmas" Netflix Original

"Triad Princess" Netflix Original

"Virgin River" Netflix Original

December 8

"From Paris with Love'

December 9

"A Family Reunion Christmas" - Netflix Family

"It Comes At Night"

December 10

"Michelle Wolf: Joke Show" - Netflix Original

"Outlander" Season 2

December 11

"The Sky is Pink"

December 12

"Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos" - Netflix Film

"Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father" - Netflix Original

December 13

"6 Underground" - Netflix Film

December 15

"A Family Man"

"Dil Dhadakne Do"

"Karthik Calling Karthik"

December 16

"Burlesque"

"The Danish Girl"

"The Magicians: Season 4"

December 17

"Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!" Netflix Original

December 18

"Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer" - Netflix Documentary

"Soundtrack" Netflix Original

December 19

"After the Raid" Netflix Documentary

"Ultraviolet' Season 2 - Netflix Original

"Twice Upon a Time" - Netflix Original

December 20

"The Two Popes" - Netflix Film

"The Wticher" - Netflix Original

December 22

"Private Practice" Season 1-6

December 23

"Transformers Rescue Bots Academy" Season 1

December 24

"CAROLE & TUESDAY" Part 2 - Netflix Anime

"Como caido del cielo" - Netflix Film

"Crash Landing on You" Netflix Original

"John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch" Netflix Original

"Lost in Space: Season 2" Netflix Original

"TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020" Part 2 - Netflix Original

December 25

"Sweetheart"

December 26

"The App" - Netflix Film

"Le Bazar de la Charité" - Netflix Original

"Fast and Furious Spy Racers" - Netflix Family

"You" Season 2 - Netflix Original

December 27

"The Gift" - Netflix Original

"Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up" - Netflix Documentary

"The Secret Life of Pets 2"

December 28

"Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy" - Netflix Film

December 29

"Lawless"

December 30

"Alexa & Katie" Season 3 - Netflix Family

"The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened" - Netflix Anime

December 31

"The Degenerates" Season 2 - Netflix Original

"Die Another Day"

"GoldenEye"

"Heartbreakers"

"The Neighbor" - Netflix Original

"Red Dawn"

"Tomorrow Never Dies"

"The World is Not Enough"

"Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures" Netflix Original

Leaving Netflix

December 1

"Yoga Hosers"

December 2

"Africa: Season 1"

"Blue Planet II: Season 1"

"Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice"

"Frozen Planet: Season 1"

"Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey"

"Life"

"Life On Location"

"Life Story"

"Nature's Great Events : Series 1"

"Nature's Great Events: Diaries: Series 1"

"Planet Earth II"

"Planet Earth: Season 1"

"The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1"

"The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1"

"The Hunt: Season 1"

"The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1"

December 4

"Thor: Ragnarok"

December 11

"Get Santa"

December 14

Beyblade Metal Fusion: Season 1

"Merlin" Season 1-5

December 15

"Helix" Season 2

December 18

"Miss Me This Christmas"

"'You Can’t Fight Christmas"

December 19

"George of the Jungle 2"

December 25

"Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" Season 7-11

"Kurt Seyit ve Şura" Season 1

"Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi"

December 31

"About a Boy"

"Billy Elliot"

"Black Hawk Down"

"Christmas with the Kranks"

"Daddy Day Care"

"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"

"Frasier: Season 1-10"

"Frasier: The Final Season"

"Jackie Brown"

"Leap Year"

"Mona Lisa Smile"

"Pulp Fiction"

"Rain Man"

"Rocky"

"Rocky II"

"Rocky III"

"Rocky IV"

"Rocky V"

"Schindler's List"

"Tears of the Sun"

"The Crow"

"The Dark Crystal"

"The Pink Panther"

"Wet Hot American Summer"

"White Christmas"

"Winter's Bone"

"XXX: State of the Union"