x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Nation World

Early numbers show Biden beating Trump in dueling town hall TV ratings

The early TV ratings are in for Thursday night's dueling televised town halls featuring President Trump and Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON — In the ratings battle between the dueling presidential town halls, former vice president Joe Biden appears to have narrowly beaten President Donald Trump, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers released Friday. 

Coming just two and a half weeks before the election, Trump on Thursday night participated in a televised town hall on NBC at the same time Biden had a town hall on ABC.  

Nielsen’s preliminary estimates Friday morning showed that 12.2 million people watched Biden on ABC, while 10.4 million watched Trump on NBC stations.

But there's a major caveat. The numbers released Friday morning don't include cable viewers who watched Trump's event as it simultaneously aired on CNBC and MSNBC. Nielsen explained the complete ratings should be available after 4 p.m. Eastern on Friday. Once those numbers come in, there's a good chance Trump will have more total viewers from his town hall. 

Trump and Biden were supposed to spend Thursday night on the same debate stage in Miami. But that faceoff was scuttled after Trump’s coronavirus infection, which jolted the race and threatened the health of the American president.

Credit: AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participates in a town hall with moderator ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Trump wouldn’t say whether he had tested negative on the day of his first debate with Biden on Sept. 29, allowing only, “Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t.” Debate rules required that each candidate, using the honor system, had tested negative prior to the Cleveland event, but Trump spoke in circles when asked when he last tested negative.

RELATED: 'Nodding lady' behind Trump at town hall gets Twitter's attention

RELATED: Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in dueling TV town halls

The town halls offered a different format for the two candidates to present themselves to voters, after the pair held a chaotic and combative first debate late last month. The difference in the men’s tone was immediate and striking.

Credit: AP
President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)