Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram 'with new guardrails'

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram "in the coming weeks," the social media giant Meta announced Wednesday.

The move comes about two years after Trump was suspended from most major social media platforms because of his role in inciting deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said in Wednesday's announcement that Trump's accounts would be reinstated "in the coming weeks" but "with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."

"In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation," Clegg explained.

The former president announced back in November that he would be mounting a third White House campaign. Days later, Elon Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump's account should be restored.

Trump has yet to resume tweeting from his account and said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was reinstated. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

Throughout his tenure as president, Trump’s use of social media posed a significant challenge to major social media platforms that sought to balance the public’s interest in hearing from public officials with worries about misinformation, bigotry, harassment and incitement of violence.