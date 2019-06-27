"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Duane Chapman paid tribute to his late wife, Beth Chapman, on Thursday by showing fans a side of her they may not have known.

Beth Chapman died early Wednesday morning in Hawaii after an almost two-year battle with cancer. She was 51.

On Friday, she was taken to the hospital after having difficulty breathing and doctors put her in a medically induced coma to spare her pain while treating her, a spokeswoman said.

Duane Chapman told reporters on Wednesday that his wife "fought hard" and for a few years now, they knew this day would come, but it "came really unexpected, really fast."

"All of her clothes are exactly where they were, her make-up, everything. We didn’t prepare,” an emotional Chapman described to Hawaii News Now, outside the family's home.

He also thanked friends and fans from around the world for supporting his family during "their most terrible time."

"The cancer gig, of course, we gotta find a cure," "Dog" said. "Because all we have now is some get lucky, but most pass away."

On Thursday, he posted a Twitter video of Beth doing karaoke. "People have asked me.. What is something fans do not know about Beth... Here you go," Duane Chapman tweeted.

Duane Chapman also opened up about his wife's final days in the hospital.

"One of the last things she said, 'this is a test of my faith,'" Chapman recalled to reporters.

He said they plan to hold memorial services in both Hawaii and Colorado, where Beth was born. “You kind of try to remember that you’re celebrating life, but right now we’re mourning the death.”

"I hope there is a God. And if there is, I'm going to see my honey again. And that's all we can do, is hope," Chapman described.

Recently the couple had been filming for a new series on WGN America titled "Dog's Most Wanted." Production sources told TMZ cameras weren't recording when Beth suffered her medical emergency last week.