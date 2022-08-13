Dog eats lottery ticket, couple still gets paid

The couple says they left the ticket out and their two puppies got to it.

OREGON, USA — We've all heard the excuse "the dog ate my homework," but what about "the dog ate my lottery ticket?"

That's what officials at the Oregon Lottery heard this week.

They received a letter with a torn-up ticket, and a picture of two dogs.

The couple says they left the ticket out and the puppies got to it.

They knew it wouldn't be able to be checked, but they thought it was hilarious and wanted to share the story.

Turns out, it was worth more than just a few laughs.

They had an $8 winner on their hands.

