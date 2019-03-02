PARIS, France — Disneyland Paris is set to host its first-ever pride event to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

“Magical Pride” will take place on June 1 and will help kick off Pride Month.

On Disney Paris' website, the event details tell parkgoers to “dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Walt Disney Studios Park like never before - loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow.”

Unofficial Magical Pride events have taken place at the Paris park since 2014, but this will be the first official pride event organized by Disney at any of its parks, according to NBC News.

“Diversity and equality are strong values at Disneyland Paris, and each year, we host millions of visitors regardless of their origins, gender or sexual orientation," a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company told NBC News. "We are committed to fostering a welcoming environment for all of our Guests where magic is for everyone.”