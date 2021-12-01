Thousands of projector flashlights recalled; Child has surgery after swallowing battery

More than 82,000 of these flashlights are being recalled and parents are advised to take them away from children immediately.

More than 82,000 small, image-projecting flashlights that were given out as part of Disney-branded care packages are being recalled because children could get access to the batteries. One child has already undergone surgery after swallowing one, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The flashlights are red, dark blue or light blue and branded Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Avengers or ESPN. They project images of characters based on those five properties. The flashlights are 3 inches long, 1/2-inch in diameter and have a keychain on one end.

The CPSC said the flashlights were part of a care package that includes a tote bag, silicone wristband, playing cards, ink pen, journal, wall decals and postcards. They were distributed to hospitals and healthcare facilities between February 2021 and June 2021 through the Starlight Children's Foundation. They were free of charge.

The items of concern are the four button cell batteries with model number LR41. Halo, the importer of the product, said it has received two reports of children getting access to the batteries. One of them had to undergo surgery to remove a battery they swallowed.

Anyone who has these are advised by CPSC to take the flashlight away from children immediately and contact Halo for a pre-paid shipping label to return it. Halo will then send back a $5 gift card to what is described as a "major national retailer."