'Dirty Dancing' sequel with original star Jennifer Grey announced

Lionsgate's CEO confirmed a sequel to the 1987 hit movie 'Dirty Dancing' is in the works, something he called 'one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — "Dirty Dancing" is getting a sequel, 33 years after the first film hit theaters.

Jennifer Grey, who starred as Frances "Baby" Houseman in the original, will return for the new movie and serve as an executive producer, according to Deadline.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the news during Thursday's investors earnings call. He described the news as "one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood."

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history,” Feltheimer said.

The plot and other casting details have not been released.

The first "Dirty Dancing" movie was released in 1987 and grossed $218 million off just a $5 million cost. Grey starred in the movie alongside Patrick Swayze as dance instructor Johnny Castle at a holiday resort.

Swayze died in 2009 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 57.

The original movie launched a number of other projects including a musical, the 2004 film "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" and a 2017 TV remake.