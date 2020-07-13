DeSean Jackson accepts Holocaust survivor's invitation to visit Auschwitz

DeSean Jackson accepted the invitation from 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has accepted a Holocaust survivor's invitation to visit the Auschwitz concentration camp after Jackson shared an anti-Semetic post on Instagram.

In a Zoom call with Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg, Jackson discussed his lack of exposure to the Jewish community growing up.

“I grew up in L.A., and never really spent time with anyone from the Jewish community and didn’t know much about their history, this has been such a powerful experience for me to learn and educate myself,” Jackson said on the call according to The Jerusalem Post. “I want to take the proper steps to let people know that I never intentionally had any hatred in my heart, I never wanted to put the Jewish community down, I want to educate myself more and help bridge the gaps between all different cultures.”

Jackson told Mosberg he "would be honored" to visit Auschuwitz and "learn from you."

The call was set up by From the Depths, an organization dedicated to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and remembering those who were killed.

According to the organizations' founder, Johnny Daniels, they are working on setting dates for Jackson to visit the site of the former Nazi death camp in Poland.

"Dialogue is the key to making this crazy world we live in a better place, with everything so divided is so powerful to bring us all together,” Daniels said according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Last week, Jackson apologized after posting a quote on social media from Adolf Hitler.

“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”