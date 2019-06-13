The 20 presidential candidates who will take the stage during the first Democratic debates later this month have been unveiled.

The Democratic National Committee made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Bennet, Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, de Blasio, Delaney, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Harris, Hickenlooper, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Ryan, Sanders, Swalwell, Warren, Williamson, and Yang will all be participating in the first debates in Miami.

The four Democratic candidates who didn't qualify for the debate are Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Florida mayor Wayne Messam, Rep. Seth Moulton and former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld.

The first debates are June 26-27 and each night will feature 10 of the candidates.

The DNC didn't say when it would announce who will be on which night, but encouraged people to text 'DEBATE' to 43367 to be "the 1st to know who debates which night."