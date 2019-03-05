Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., became the 21st person to declare their candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination Thursday. That means when the first two-night Democratic debate rolls around on June 26 and 27, one person will be squeezed out.

The Democratic National Committee set up a system for the first two debates of this cycle in anticipation of such a huge field. The DNC wanted to avoid what happened to Republicans in the 2016 race. When the GOP couldn't fit all 17 candidates on one stage, debates featured a secondary debate -- what some jokingly called the kids' table -- with the lowest-polling candidates.

Every candidate who took part in at least one secondary debate was out of the race by mid-February of 2016. Then-candidate Donald Trump was never in a kids' table debate.

The DNC's solution in the 2020 race -- at least for the first two debates -- is to spread it out over two nights. Ten candidates maximum per night. No more than 20 total.

Who will appear on which night? The DNC says that will be chosen at random -- not based on polling. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren could appear on the same night or separate nights. Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders could be side-by-side or 24 hours apart. In other words, no kids' table.

With a maximum of 20, that means at least one of the current 21 candidates will not be seen by a national audience putting their positions against the others in late June and July.

But, there is also no guarantee all of the other 20 candidates will make it, either. The DNC says candidates must hit one of two requirements to qualify. From the DNC website:

Polling Method: Register 1% or more support in three polls (which may be national polls, or polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and/or Nevada) publicly released between January 1, 2019, and 14 days prior to the date of the Organization Debate. (DNC has selected a specific, lengthy list of qualifying polls).

Grassroots Fundraising Method. Candidates may qualify for the debate by demonstrating that the campaign has received donations from at least (1) 65,000 unique donors; and (2) a minimum of 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 U.S. states.

According to the New York Times, three candidates had not qualified for the debates as of Monday. They are Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam; Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who declared his candidacy last week; and Marianne Williamson, a spiritual adviser, author and activist. Bennet was not on the Times' tracker as of Monday, but likely would not qualify at this early stage of his campaign.

The Times says nine candidates have qualified with both polling and donations. Eight more have qualified with just polling. No candidates have qualified only through donations.

If all candidates meet at least one criteria, then the DNC will give priority to candidates who meet both thresholds, followed by those with the highest polling average, then followed by those with the most unique donors.

The field is expected to grow within the next two weeks. MTN News reports Montana Governor Steve Bullock will join the race. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will decide this month whether to run.