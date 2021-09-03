Prepare to Spring Forward: Daylight saving time starts Sunday

While we set clocks an hour ahead this weekend, some are pushing for a year round standard time to get rid of 'falling back' and 'springing forward.'

WASHINGTON — Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. It happens at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.

Don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning plans.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

After this weekend, it will be about eight months until clocks need to be reset again when standard time returns and we "fall back" on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

The annual change also resurfaces the debate over whether the U.S. should be "springing forward" and "falling back" at all.

While states can opt-out of observing daylight saving time, like Hawaii, several states instead want to adopt DST as the official time year-round. But doing so would require Congress to approve an amendment on the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

The Uniform Time Act divided the U.S. into different time zones and mandated the start and end dates of DST.

More than 200,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling on Congress to establish one standard time throughout the year.