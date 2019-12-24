LAFAYETTE, La. — A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana decided to disperse some blessings to a local town via crop dusters.

A Facebook post from the Diocese of Lafayette on Sunday says members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island called upon crop duster pilots to help spread their blessing to the community.

KATC-TV reports the Rev. Matthew Barzare and parishioners of the church loaded 100 gallons of holy water into the planes. The pilots sprayed the water onto the town and the nearby farms.

Parishioners also bought water from their homes to the airstrip to be blessed by Barzare.

