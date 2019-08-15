CINCINNATI — The Montgomery County coroner says the Dayton gunman had cocaine and other drugs in his system at the time of the massing shooting that killed nine people before police fatally shot him.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger said during a Thursday news conference that authorities also found a bag of cocaine on the body of 24-year-old Connor Betts.

The coroner had planned to make public his preliminary findings into the shooting and scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon in Dayton.

Betts opened fire with an assault-style rifle in the Oregon entertainment district early Aug. 4. At least 17 other people were wounded by gunfire. Police say officers shot and killed Betts just outside the doors of a crowded bar. Authorities are still investigating a motive.

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

AP Photo/John Minchillo