A Pennsylvania woman has turned the front of her home into a giant Cookie Monster.

CNN says Lisa Boll, who lives in York Township, used bright blue paint to turn the vines growing around her front door into a big mouth before adding large styrofoam eyes and a chocolate chip cookie to recreate the famous Muppet from "Sesame Street."

"It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it's good, it's fun for Halloween," Boll told local television station WPVI. "And, it's not a horror thing; so it appeals to kids under the age of three. It's not scary."

According to TV station WHTM, Boll chose Cookie Monster because she's a fan of "Sesame Street," which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

