WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In a break from tradition, Congress joined together to sing “Happy Birthday” during the State of the Union address to a man who survived both the Holocaust and a tragic shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Judah Samet had been four minutes late to services on the day a shooter opened fire at his place of worship, the Tree of Life synagogue, earlier this year.

Eleven people died in that shooting.

Decades earlier, Samet survived 10 months in a concentration camp during the Holocaust before being liberated by American forces.

Judah Samet in a formal portrait from the White House.

White House

President Donald Trump addressed Samet during the State of the Union Tuesday night, before thanking troops for their service.

He also thanked Timothy Matson, a SWAT officer who was shot seven times chasing down the shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

"Officer Matson, we are forever grateful for your courage in the face of evil," he said.

Trump also welcomed a second Holocaust survivor, Joshua Kaufman, who was a prisoner at the Dachau Concentration Camp when it was liberated by US troops.

Someone off-camera, most likely Samet, shouted “thank you!” after Congress finished singing.