Republican Colin Powell promotes Joe Biden's values at Democratic convention

Gen. Colin Powell served as secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush and as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs under George H.W. Bush.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell plans to say at the Democratic National Convention that he supports Joe Biden for president because of the values they share.

Powell served as secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush from 2001 until 2005, and served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under both Bush and Democratic President Bill Clinton.

In an advance clip of his speech Tuesday, Powell says that Biden shares “the values I learned growing up in the South Bronx and serving in uniform” and that he supports him for president because “we need to restore those values to the White House.”

Powell, who is a decorated four-star general, also says that the country “needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family." Powell says Biden knows how to do just that because his son Beau served in the Army National Guard.