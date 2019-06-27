American customers have spoken, and apparently it's in favor of Chick-fil-A.

The Atlanta-based chain topped the charts of the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index for the top limited-service chain restaurant.

Its the restaurant's fourth year in a row snagging the title.

"[Chick-fil-A] has had quite a year -- generating more than $10.4 billion in sales and leapfrogging Taco Bell and Subway for the No. 3 spot int the industry," the National's Restaurant News reported.

The ACSI ranked its findings after receiving over 23,000 reviews from customers emailed at random between June 2018 and May 2019.

Other limited-service chains that ranked highly were Panera Bread, Arby's and Chipotle Mexican Grill. A series of pizza places followed including Papa John's, Pizza Hut and Domino's.

The restaurant that claimed victor for full service was Texas Roadhouse followed by Cracker Barrel.